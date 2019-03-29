Avid Technology (AVID) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.72

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 39533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

AVID has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. BWS Financial cut Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Dougherty & Co upgraded Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $319.21 million, a P/E ratio of 65.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.79.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.43 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 77.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 127,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,530,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 23,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,887,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,191,000 after acquiring an additional 20,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 163.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 90,530 shares during the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer product line that is used to edit film, television programming, news broadcasts, commercials, and other video content; Avid shared storage systems and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which provide complete network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets throughout a project or organization.

