Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in CVS Health by 12,771.1% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 972,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,712,000 after buying an additional 964,854 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,535,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,018,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $709,914,000 after purchasing an additional 659,975 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5,579.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,161,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $721,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. UBS Group started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on CVS Health to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.18.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $53.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.93 and a 12 month high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $54.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 billion. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 77,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $5,010,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 166,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $11,486,046.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,283,676.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 and have sold 412,039 shares worth $27,326,012. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/aviance-capital-partners-llc-has-1-22-million-position-in-cvs-health-corp-cvs.html.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.