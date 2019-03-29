Aventus Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last seven days, Aventus has traded up 36.4% against the US dollar. Aventus has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $13,967.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aventus token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00007086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, Mercatox and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00404872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.50 or 0.01576867 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00231324 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007040 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003289 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus’ launch date was July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aventus is aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, OKEx, HitBTC, IDEX, Gatecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

