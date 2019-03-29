AvalonBay Communities Sees Unusually High Options Volume (AVB)

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,404 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,559% compared to the typical daily volume of 116 call options.

In other news, insider William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 67,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.41, for a total transaction of $13,314,437.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,837 shares of company stock worth $18,248,863. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $200.92 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $156.93 and a 52 week high of $201.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.60.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $578.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.33%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $168.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $208.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.94.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “AvalonBay Communities Sees Unusually High Options Volume (AVB)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/avalonbay-communities-sees-unusually-high-options-volume-avb.html.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,158 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 21 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.