Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (APR.UN) PT Set at C$11.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) has been assigned a C$11.00 price target by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 1.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$11.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.33.

Shares of TSE:APR.UN opened at C$10.79 on Wednesday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$9.87 and a 12-month high of C$11.65.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 42 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 1.7 million square feet of gross leasable area, and one development property, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

