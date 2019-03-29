Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,946,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,566,295,000 after buying an additional 425,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,946,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,566,295,000 after buying an additional 425,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,996,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,064,239,000 after buying an additional 1,587,214 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 18,918.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,462,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 23,339,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lunia Capital LP lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14,251.9% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 18,367,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,368,000 after buying an additional 18,239,702 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $158.37 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $111.23 and a twelve month high of $158.53. The firm has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.87.

In related news, VP Maria Black sold 1,614 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $236,628.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,677.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,478 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $229,282.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,045.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,589 shares of company stock valued at $17,276,746. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/automatic-data-processing-adp-shares-sold-by-advisory-services-network-llc.html.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.