Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases Shares of 42,212 Bruker Co. (BRKR)

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 42,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Bruker by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bruker by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

BRKR opened at $38.34 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $40.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

