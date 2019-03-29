Aurora Investment Counsel Acquires 574 Shares of Kroger Co (KR)

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 51,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Kroger by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 147,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Kroger by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

NYSE:KR opened at $24.44 on Friday. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Kroger had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $28.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Stephens set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

In related news, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 26,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $716,101.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,626.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $1,961,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,202 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/aurora-investment-counsel-acquires-574-shares-of-kroger-co-kr.html.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.