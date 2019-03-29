AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,100 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,724,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,335,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709,982 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AT&T by 17.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,556,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,650,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990,755 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 13.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,934,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,695,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082,798 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in AT&T by 13.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,849,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 531,005,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,831,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,045 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $111,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $31.01 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $192.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. AT&T had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $47.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.82 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/att-inc-t-shares-sold-by-louisiana-state-employees-retirement-system.html.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.