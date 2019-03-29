Atomic Coin Price Reaches $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (ATOM)

Atomic Coin (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, Atomic Coin has traded 40.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atomic Coin has a market cap of $106,131.00 and approximately $66.00 worth of Atomic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00042067 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007536 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00015870 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00160386 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000428 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000046 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00048023 BTC.

About Atomic Coin

Atomic Coin (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2016. Atomic Coin’s total supply is 18,554,847 coins. Atomic Coin’s official message board is forum.atomicproject.org . Atomic Coin’s official Twitter account is @AtomcoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atomic Coin is /r/AtomicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Coin’s official website is www.atomicproject.org

Buying and Selling Atomic Coin

Atomic Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

