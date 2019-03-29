ATN Price Hits $0.0347 on Major Exchanges (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One ATN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000846 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, BigONE, Hotbit and RightBTC. ATN has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $57,578.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ATN has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00403056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024475 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.01582224 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00229284 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007245 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00001213 BTC.

ATN Token Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io . The official website for ATN is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Hotbit, RightBTC and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

