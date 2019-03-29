Atmos Energy (ATO) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.07

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $104.07 and last traded at $103.19, with a volume of 230747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.72.

ATO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. UBS Group cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $877.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

