Atidium Market Cap Hits $0.00 (ATD)

Atidium (CURRENCY:ATD) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Atidium has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $97.00 worth of Atidium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atidium token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE. In the last week, Atidium has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Atidium Token Profile

Atidium (ATD) is a token. Atidium’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Atidium’s official website is www.atidium.io . Atidium’s official Twitter account is @AtidiumDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Atidium

Atidium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atidium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atidium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atidium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

