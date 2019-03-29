AstraZeneca (AZN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Bryan, Garnier & Co

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.97) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,900 ($90.16) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 6,500 ($84.93) to GBX 6,900 ($90.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Bank of America set a GBX 7,200 ($94.08) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,400 ($109.76) to GBX 8,500 ($111.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,282.20 ($82.09).

AZN stock opened at GBX 6,194 ($80.94) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.31. The firm has a market cap of $82.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 4,746 ($62.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,540 ($85.46).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

