AstraZeneca (AZN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Bryan, Garnier & Co

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2019 // Comments off

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.97) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,900 ($90.16) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 6,500 ($84.93) to GBX 6,900 ($90.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Bank of America set a GBX 7,200 ($94.08) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,400 ($109.76) to GBX 8,500 ($111.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,282.20 ($82.09).

AZN stock opened at GBX 6,194 ($80.94) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.31. The firm has a market cap of $82.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 4,746 ($62.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,540 ($85.46).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.