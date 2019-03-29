Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 21,266 O Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (OUSA)

Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in O Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of O Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of O Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 49,281 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of O Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of O Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Get O Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF alerts:

O Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. O Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $33.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0708 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/aspire-private-capital-llc-acquires-shares-of-21266-o-shares-ftse-us-quality-dividend-etf-ousa.html.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for O Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.