Aspen Investment Management Inc Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 1,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 750 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $306.04 per share, for a total transaction of $229,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.56, for a total transaction of $1,218,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,186 shares of company stock valued at $26,010,927. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $295.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $241.18 and a 52-week high of $361.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.39. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 726.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.25) EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

