ASML Holding NV (ASML) Shares Bought by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 56.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,782,000 after purchasing an additional 103,681 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at $3,659,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $15,031,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $639,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.80.

ASML traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,500. The company has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. ASML Holding NV has a 52 week low of $144.50 and a 52 week high of $221.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 23.66%. ASML’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $2.3856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous annual dividend of $1.72. This represents a yield of 1%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

