Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 173,906.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,908 shares during the period. Ashland Global accounts for approximately 0.9% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.21% of Ashland Global worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.23 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $78.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.78 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Osama M. Musa sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $170,043.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

