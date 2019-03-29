Ashburton Jersey Ltd Buys New Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 933.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 906,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 819,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $795.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

