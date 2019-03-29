Asanko Gold Inc (AKG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,142 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the February 28th total of 290,696 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,759 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 133,005 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 24,240 shares during the period. Sun Valley Gold LLC grew its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 19,123,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,761 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Asanko Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 22,600,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,823 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AKG opened at $0.62 on Friday. Asanko Gold has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AKG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Asanko Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Asanko Gold in a research report on Monday, December 17th.

About Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

