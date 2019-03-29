ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units’ Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 3rd (OTCMKTS:ARYAU)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units’ (OTCMKTS:ARYAU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 3rd. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 5th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS ARYAU opened at $10.34 on Friday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units during the fourth quarter worth $517,000. Diag Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units during the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units during the fourth quarter worth $1,771,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units during the fourth quarter worth $1,839,000.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

