Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, insider Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $261,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,767.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Citigroup cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 184.56%. The company had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

