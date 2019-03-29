Arrow Financial (AROW) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

AROW stock opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $40.15. The company has a market cap of $480.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $28.46 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%.

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Richard J. Dmd Reisman sold 713 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $25,054.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 461.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. Its deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. The company's lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

