Armistice Capital, Llc Purchases 13,762 Shares of Cerecor Inc (CERC) Stock

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 13,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $74,314.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $54,800.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 4,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $21,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 125,486 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $690,173.00.

On Friday, January 11th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 12,651 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $49,338.90.

On Wednesday, January 9th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 545 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $2,065.55.

On Monday, January 7th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 6,504 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $23,739.60.

On Friday, January 4th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00.

On Monday, December 31st, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 12,300 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $39,114.00.

On Friday, December 28th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 26,499 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $82,676.88.

Cerecor stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $241.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 2.32. Cerecor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERC. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cerecor by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cerecor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cerecor during the third quarter worth $169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cerecor by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 31,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Cerecor by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 87,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CERC. BidaskClub raised Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Cerecor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Cerecor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Thursday, January 17th.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Veripred, and Ulesfia for the treatment of inflammation of the skin, joints, lungs, and other organs, as well as asthma, allergies, arthritis, and head lice infestation.

