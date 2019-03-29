Argus Lowers Mylan (MYL) Price Target to $32.00

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Argus to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MYL. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Mylan from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mylan to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Mylan to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mylan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MYL opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Mylan has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $42.50.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mylan will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $317,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,965,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,061,000 after buying an additional 1,018,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,774,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,333,000 after buying an additional 506,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,226,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,280,000 after buying an additional 818,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mylan by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,875,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,463,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

