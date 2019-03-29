Arepacoin One Day Volume Tops $419.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $57,681.00 and $419.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Arepacoin

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 15,949,155 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

