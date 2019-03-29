Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (ARCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

Arcos Dorados has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.9% annually over the last three years. Arcos Dorados has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.17. 475,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,044. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $753.34 million for the quarter. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 1.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on ARCO. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

