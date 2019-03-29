Archetype Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)

Archetype Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.3% of Archetype Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,182,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,043,000 after purchasing an additional 812,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,763,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,920 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,572,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,562,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,192,000 after purchasing an additional 95,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,561,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,127,000 after purchasing an additional 96,477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $152.16 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $123.80 and a 1-year high of $166.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

