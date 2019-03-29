Archetype Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,834 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Archetype Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $112.87 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.53 and a fifty-two week high of $113.30.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

