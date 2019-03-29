Arch Coal Inc (ARCH) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its stake in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,736 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Arch Coal were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Packer & Co Ltd grew its stake in Arch Coal by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after acquiring an additional 635,300 shares during the period. Anchor Bolt Capital LP purchased a new position in Arch Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $8,572,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Arch Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $7,860,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Coal by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,701,000 after purchasing an additional 84,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,854,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCH. B. Riley raised their price objective on Arch Coal to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arch Coal in a report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Arch Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.43.

Shares of ARCH opened at $92.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.01. Arch Coal Inc has a 12-month low of $75.09 and a 12-month high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The energy company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $650.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.69 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 47.94% and a net margin of 12.75%. Arch Coal’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Arch Coal Inc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Arch Coal Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

