ARBITRAGE Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (ARB)

ARBITRAGE (CURRENCY:ARB) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last week, ARBITRAGE has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. ARBITRAGE has a market capitalization of $532,633.00 and approximately $83,778.00 worth of ARBITRAGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARBITRAGE token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00003770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ARBITRAGE alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00011681 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000587 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ARBITRAGE Token Profile

ARB uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. ARBITRAGE’s total supply is 8,910,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,463,443 tokens. ARBITRAGE’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit . ARBITRAGE’s official website is www.arbitraging.co

ARBITRAGE Token Trading

ARBITRAGE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARBITRAGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARBITRAGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARBITRAGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARBITRAGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARBITRAGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.