Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.98 Million

Analysts predict that Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) will announce $6.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aratana Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.53 million and the highest is $7.80 million. Aratana Therapeutics reported sales of $4.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aratana Therapeutics will report full year sales of $35.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.66 million to $39.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $72.60 million, with estimates ranging from $56.71 million to $91.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aratana Therapeutics.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Aratana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on PETX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. William Blair cut shares of Aratana Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.14 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,499,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 515,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

PETX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. 249,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,695. Aratana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $179.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Aratana Therapeutics Company Profile

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics.

