Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Sold by Visionary Asset Management Inc.

Visionary Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Moller Financial Services acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $220.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Apple to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $228.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.93.

AAPL stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,951,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,741,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $233.47. The stock has a market cap of $927.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.07 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 22.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $255,086.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares in the company, valued at $190,317,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Sold by Visionary Asset Management Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/apple-inc-aapl-shares-sold-by-visionary-asset-management-inc.html.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.