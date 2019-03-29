Apple (AAPL) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, www.benzinga.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $228.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $236.00 price target (down from $253.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.93.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $188.72 on Tuesday. Apple has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $233.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The business had revenue of $84.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.07 billion. Research analysts predict that Apple will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,317,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,598,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,785,423,000 after purchasing an additional 805,069 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 11,234.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 160,579,635 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 159,162,851 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,369,787 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,725,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,983 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,311,465 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,355,791,000 after purchasing an additional 733,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,414,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,198,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,127 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

