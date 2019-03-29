Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (AMEH) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apollo Medical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year.

AMEH has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07 and a beta of -1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 22,917 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 19,561 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 27,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 23,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, an integrated health care delivery and management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

