APHRIA INC-TS to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (APH)

APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) – Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for APHRIA INC-TS in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst B. Hundley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.14 million.

