APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635,100 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 66,400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 1.45% of Foot Locker worth $76,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 140.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,694,180 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $290,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,150 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $37,272,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,502,246 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,919,000 after purchasing an additional 556,469 shares in the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $25,490,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,401,037 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $180,935,000 after purchasing an additional 491,986 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Foot Locker news, CEO Richard A. Johnson sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $4,800,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FL stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the athletic footwear retailer to reacquire up to 17.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.30%.

FL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.24.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

