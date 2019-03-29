APG Asset Management N.V. Has $97.74 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,142,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,643 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.55% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $97,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,531,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,073,000 after acquiring an additional 80,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,531,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,073,000 after acquiring an additional 80,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,873,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,315,000 after acquiring an additional 245,608 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,407,000 after acquiring an additional 77,740 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,659,000 after acquiring an additional 166,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Wolfe Research set a $151.00 price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.92.

RCL opened at $112.45 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $89.48 and a one year high of $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.60%.

In other news, SVP Bradley H. Stein sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $704,766.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,371.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 20,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $2,364,288.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,018 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,758.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,447 shares of company stock worth $8,271,277 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/apg-asset-management-n-v-has-97-74-million-position-in-royal-caribbean-cruises-ltd-rcl.html.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.