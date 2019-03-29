APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Position in Marriott International Inc (MAR)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 885,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,172 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $84,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 143,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,535,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opera Trading Capital bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR opened at $124.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $100.62 and a twelve month high of $142.19. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Marriott International had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 80.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 16,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,020.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,193.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 11,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $1,414,609.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,207.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,136 shares of company stock valued at $11,344,571 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 target price on shares of Marriott International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

