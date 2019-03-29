Anthem Inc (ANTM) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Anthem were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $282.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $217.49 and a 52-week high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.27 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.07%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anthem from $372.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.02 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on Anthem from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.07.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.75, for a total transaction of $149,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,040,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,310,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,862,346 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

