Angus Energy (ANGS) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Angus Energy PLC (LON:ANGS) were up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.86 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.86 ($0.08). Approximately 2,574,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,240,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.65 ($0.07).

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 million and a P/E ratio of -6.11.

Angus Energy Company Profile (LON:ANGS)

Angus Energy plc, an investment holding company, engages in the development, production, and distribution of hydrocarbons to third parties in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates the Brockham and Lidsey oil fields. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

