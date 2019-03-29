Analyzing MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH (MMDM) & Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI)

MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH (NASDAQ:MMDM) and Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Beasley Broadcast Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Beasley Broadcast Group has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 113.84%. Given Beasley Broadcast Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beasley Broadcast Group is more favorable than MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.6% of MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.6% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH and Beasley Broadcast Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH N/A 40.92% 0.97% Beasley Broadcast Group 2.52% 2.38% 0.98%

Risk and Volatility

MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beasley Broadcast Group has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Beasley Broadcast Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH and Beasley Broadcast Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH N/A N/A $450,000.00 N/A N/A Beasley Broadcast Group $257.49 million 0.43 $6.48 million N/A N/A

Beasley Broadcast Group has higher revenue and earnings than MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH.

Summary

Beasley Broadcast Group beats MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH Company Profile

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Modern Media Acquisition Corp. is a subsidiary of Modern Media Sponsor, LLC.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 12, 2018, it owned and operated 63 stations, including 45 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

