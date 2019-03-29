Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Kornit Digital (KRNT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT):

3/29/2019 – Kornit Digital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

3/27/2019 – Kornit Digital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/14/2019 – Kornit Digital was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2019 – Kornit Digital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $24.32. The company has a market cap of $843.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 24,282 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 30,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,868,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. The company focuses on the direct-to-garment and roll-to-roll segments of the printed textile industry. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

