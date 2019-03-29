Analysts Set Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS) Target Price at $7.50

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBS. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 41.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 687,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 201,909 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 210.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,336,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 58.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 327,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 120,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

RBS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.52. 1,096,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1961 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

