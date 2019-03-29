Analysts Set Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Target Price at $72.29

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Paychex news, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 6,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,618.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $3,616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,306,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,244 shares of company stock worth $10,227,583 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Lunia Capital LP raised its holdings in Paychex by 8,881.0% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 10,859,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1,614,724.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,477,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,389,000 after buying an additional 8,477,303 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1,672.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,357,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,250,000 after buying an additional 5,999,001 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Paychex by 5,734.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,458,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,365,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.20. 2,589,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.04. Paychex has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $80.74.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

