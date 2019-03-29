Analysts Set Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Price Target at $165.34

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.34.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.92. 2,544,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $123.48 and a 52 week high of $167.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 33.36%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

In other news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total value of $11,318,213.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 305,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,139,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $629,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

