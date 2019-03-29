Analysts Set Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Target Price at $76.00

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.81. 151,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,983. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $51.89 and a one year high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 50.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1,711.8% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 89,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 84,100 shares during the period.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.