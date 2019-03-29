Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 29th (ACN, ARIX, ASND, AZN, BABA, BBBY, CHD, CNC, DEA, EE)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 29th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $185.00 to $199.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $180.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX)

had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 288 ($3.76) to GBX 270 ($3.53). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $151.00 to $139.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $178.00 to $195.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target raised by Loop Capital to $16.00. They currently have an average rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $70.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $72.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $76.00 to $63.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from $20.00 to $19.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $50.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc from $55.00 to $59.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $58.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $7.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $3.00 to $1.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc from $107.00 to $133.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a sell rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc from $120.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $120.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $77.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €47.00 ($54.65) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Virtra (OTCMKTS:VTSI) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $6.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

