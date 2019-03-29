Analysts Expect Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) to Announce $2.80 EPS

Equities analysts expect Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) to post $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.83. Roper Technologies reported earnings per share of $2.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year earnings of $12.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $299.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.88.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $326.97 per share, with a total value of $163,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,481,451.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.13, for a total transaction of $574,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,741,285.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $8,115,760. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,266,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,337,157,000 after purchasing an additional 76,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,266,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,337,157,000 after acquiring an additional 76,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,181,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,913,952,000 after acquiring an additional 255,881 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,087,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,507,033,000 after acquiring an additional 73,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Roper Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,761,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,464,000 after acquiring an additional 113,539 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $340.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $245.59 and a twelve month high of $340.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

