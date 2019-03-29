Analysts Expect First Community Co. (FCCO) to Announce $0.35 EPS

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $22.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Community an industry rank of 42 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get First Community alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th.

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Community has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.89.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). First Community had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,511 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.